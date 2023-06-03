Columbus Street in Ottawa to have lane closures

North and southbound traffic on Columbus Street/Route 23 in Ottawa from Prairie Street south to Jones Street will be reduced to two lanes of traffic beginning Monday, June 5.

All northbound vehicles will be limited to the east lane. All southbound traffic will be diverted across the median at Prairie Street to use the center lane usually used as a passing lane for northbound traffic.

Contractors for this phase of Ottawa’s sewer separation program expect the lane reduction in this portion of Columbus Street to remain in effect through Friday, June 9, weather permitting.

Because of the high volume of traffic that uses this section of Columbus Street daily, it is recommended drivers consider using alternate routes if possible while construction is underway.