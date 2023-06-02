La Salle County police reports: June 2, 2023

Bryant Austin, 36, of Montgomery, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 2:40 p.m. Thursday at Monroe Street and Illinois Avenue.
Fazon Newson, 27, of Chicago, was charged by Mendota police with driving while suspended at 3 p.m. Thursday at Monroe Street and Illinois Avenue.
Eduardo Patino, 26, of Mendota, was picked up by Mendota police on a Lee County warrant for failure to appear (contempt of court) at 4:23 p.m. Thursday at 10th Street and Fifth Avenue.
Jackson A. Zeriau, 22, of Peru, was cited by Peru police 7:17 a.m. Tuesday on an ordinance complaint of dog running at large on the 3000 block of Seventh Street.
Streator police reported at 1:28 p.m. Thursday that the former restaurant at 311 E. Hickory St. was burglarized. A freezer, refrigerator, fish tank and other miscellaneous items were stolen from inside the business, police said.
