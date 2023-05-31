Perfect summer weather predicted for Ottawa 2 Rivers Wine Fest

Although its description declares the 2023 Ottawa 2 Rivers Wine Fest this weekend to be held “rain or shine,” it appears the weather may be nearly as hot as the tickets to that event themselves.

Temperatures are projected to be near 90 degrees for the three-day event held at the Jordan Block Park, 101 W. Main St., this weekend, June 2, 3 and 4. Hours each day are 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 12 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 12 to 4 p.m. Sunday.

“It’s gonna be a little on the warm side, but that’s okay,” event coordinator Stephanie Stacey said. “We are preparing some nice shady spots, some misting and fans to keep the people as cool as possible so they can come out and enjoy the day.

“Other than that, pretty much everything is the same, so we’re looking forward to having another terrific time.”

Managed and coordinated by Floret Events in cooperation with the city of Ottawa, the event has general admission tickets available online at www.ottawawinefest.com or in person at the ticket tent. Tickets are not sold any other way.

The bearer is entitled to entry, live music and access to the wine tasting area.

The musical lineup for Friday has Lucas Sanor on Sax slated to begin at 5 p.m. On Saturday, it will be Sanor on Sax at noon, Junk Yard Dogs at 3 p.m., Sanor on Sax at 4:30 p.m. and Junk Yard Dogs again at 5:30 p.m.

The music on Sunday includes Lark and Starling – featuring Wesley Schmidt of Abbynormal and Casey McGrath of Fiddlerock – at noon and Ryan Witherspoon at 2 p.m. followed by Sanor on Sax.

Wine, beer and spirits tickets are available to buy along with the admission tickets. Wristbands will be required for those older than 21 for the former. Persons younger than 21 are permitted at the event, but not in the tasting area.

Among the wines available for tasting will be those from August Hill Winery, The Pour Vineyard, Lavender Crest, Kite Hill Vineyards, Sable Creek Vineyard and West of Wise. Spirits available will be Kountry Vodka, Star Union Spirits and Simple Apple Pie Shots.

The tastings are for ¼ ounce of distilled spirits, 1 ounce of wine and 2 ounces of beer.

Food vendors will be on hand throughout the event. No outside food or drink will be permitted.