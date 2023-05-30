Reddick Library in Ottawa to kick off summer reading June 3 with party

The Reddick Library in Ottawa is kicking off its summer reading program Saturday, June 3, in style.

The library, 1010 Canal St., will host a party 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

There will be food trucks, a magician, face painting, a chance to touch a truck, view dinosaur fossils, among other activities. And patrons can sign up for the Summer Reading Program while they are there. This special event is for all ages.

Additionally, the library announced after Memorial Day it will be operating on its summer hours. The library will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The library will be closed on Sundays.

Call the Reddick Library at 815-434-0509 for more information.