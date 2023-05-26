Ottawa residential fire originates from light fixture, fire chief says

Ottawa firefighters controlled a residential kitchen fire Friday morning in the matter of about 12 minutes.

Firefighters responded to 2109 Franklin Ave. at 5:21 a.m. and found flames through the roof of the single-story residence. Crews also found heavy fire in the kitchen ceiling extending into the attic space of the entire structure.

After the fire was controlled, firefighters continued performed salvage, overhaul and conducted an investigation. The origin of the fire is the kitchen ceiling light fixture, and the fire is accidental/electrical, said Fire Chief Brian Bressner.

The Ottawa Fire Department was assisted by Ottawa Police Department, Ottawa Central Dispatch, Marseilles Area Ambulance Service, and Naplate, Wallace and Grand Ridge fire departments, as well as Ottawa Water Department, Nicor and Ameren.