Cusick settles with former accusers after 2019 acquittal

Kenneth Cusick, the Ottawa man acquitted in 2019 of killing his wife, has settled a federal lawsuit against his numerous accusers.
Tuesday, a federal judge in Chicago received a stipulation between Cusick and attorneys for the multiple defendants. In it, attorneys disclosed “this matter has been settled and, therefore, all claims related to this cause should be dismissed with prejudice.”
Terms were not disclosed in the new filing, though La Salle County’s portion of the settlement might be disclosed later. The proposal would have passed through the county’s Insurance Trust Committee, albeit in closed session where the minutes are under seal.
Besides the county, Cusick had sued the city of Ottawa and three police officers (Dave Gualandri, Scott Cruz and Brian Zeilmann), former coroner Jody Bernard, former state’s attorney Karen Donnelly, pathologist Scott Denton and two forensic experts Rod Englert and Julius Ballanco.
Cusick alleged the evidence brought against him was “fabricated,” which the defendants denied. At one point, attorneys advised U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland they anticipated a lengthy jury trial. Recently, however, attorneys announced “a global settlement in principle.”
An attorney for Denton declined comment. Emails to attorneys representing Cusick and other defendants were not answered by the close of business Wednesday.
Tracy Cusick died in 2006. Eleven years later, prosecutors charged Kenneth with murder, alleging he drowned Tracy in a home toilet. Defense lawyers argued Tracy died from alcohol and drug intoxication.
Kenneth Cusick was acquitted of murder shortly before Christmas 2019. Ten months later, he filed a complaint alleging 12 violations of state or federal law. Some counts were thrown out.