Robert Hasty sworn in as new Ottawa mayor

The torch, and the gavel, has been passed in Ottawa.

Robert Hasty, winner in the April 4 general election for mayor, was sworn in Tuesday at the City Council’s regular bi-weekly meeting in the Council Chambers.

Hasty was sworn in by Appellate Court Judge Joseph Hettel, joined by commissioners Wayne Eichelkraut, Thomas Ganiere, Marla Pearson and newcomer Brent Barron, who replaces outgoing Commissioner James Less on the council.

This is about everybody we serve and care for.” — Ottawa Mayor Robert Hasty

Robert Hasty is sworn in Tuesday, May 2, 2023, as Ottawa's new mayor. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Media)

After being seated at the conclusion of the outgoing council’s last meeting Tuesday, the new mayor offered a quote from the Rev. Blaine Hija, saying “We’re not going to do it perfect every time. That’s just how it is, but we can remember that we are responsible. We’re responsible for our actions, this community, for these lives, for fellow travelers.”

“That’s a very powerful reminder, I think, for every person in leadership, to remind ourselves that this is not about us,” Hasty said. “This is about everybody we serve and care for.”

Hasty praised Mayor Daniel Aussem and Less during the public comments segment prior to the outgoing board’s meeting.

“I just want to take a moment to officially thank Mayor Aussem for his years of service as commissioner and as mayor, and Commissioner Less for his service as well,” Hasty said. “Thank you both and I look forward to working with you on community projects in the future.”

Daniel Aussem presides over his final City Council meeting as mayor on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (Annette Barr Photography for Shaw Media)

Aussem, who was elected mayor in 2019 after serving as commissioner since 2007, followed his mayor’s report by saying he is looking forward to retirement and also “exciting times” in the city, citing the new pool, YMCA building and waterfront development.

“I am very honored and humbled to have been allowed to lead the city of Ottawa these last four years,” Aussem said. “We are blessed with a wonderful city and compassionate citizens. I want to thank everyone who stepped up and ran for public office. It takes a lot of courage to put your name on a ballot, express your views, work the campaign and ultimately see the results that may not have turned out the way you would have liked them.

“I know that Rob and Brent will bring a fresh set of ideas to the council, but I’m confident that everyone will do what’s best for the city of Ottawa … I wish Mayor Hasty and the new council good luck running this amazing city … God bless America.”

After completing his final report after nine years on the council, Less thanked Aussem for his years of service and a “great job,” and congratulated Hasty and Barron on their new positions.

“Going forward, I’d like to challenge the new council to exercise transparency,” Less said, “seek community input on matters that affect all residents and keep a mindful eye on our checkbook, please. I wish you all the best of luck … and look forward to positive progress in the years to come.”

The commissioners also were appointed to their respective committees: Eichelkraut to accounts and finance, Ganiere to public health and safety, Pearson to streets and public improvements and Barron to public property.