Ottawa elects Robert Hasty new mayor

Ottawa mayor-elect Robert Hasty said Tuesday’s results show residents are looking for a new direction.

Incumbent Dan Aussem conceded the election, after Hasty garnered 2,057 votes to his 1,517, according to unofficial election results. Third candidate Leonard Newell tallied 216 votes.

They know that I have the vision to make sure that we can continue to move forward in a way that’s financially viable. — Robert Hasty, Ottawa mayor-elect

Hasty and his supporters gathered at CatsEye in Ottawa to celebrate their victory Tuesday, with Aussem calling to congratulate him as soon as the election results showed Hasty’s victory.

“I’m excited to see these results,” Hasty said. “I think that it shows that people are looking for a new direction. They know that I have the vision to make sure that we can continue to move forward in a way that’s financially viable.”

Ottawa Mayor-elect Robert Hasty shows off a T-shirt bearing a likeness to him on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at CatsEye in Ottawa (Tom Sistak)

Hasty said his first order of business will be to take a look at the number of people he’ll have to appoint and reappoint. There will be an interview process and he wants to attend committees.

He said he would like to see more younger people appointed to committees in Ottawa, and he’s interested in adding new committees, as well.

“I think once we get those first basic, quick steps moving forward, we can start running with our feet on the ground after I get installed,” Hasty said.

Ottawa Mayor Dan Aussem greets a supporter on Tuesday, April 4, 2023 at JJ's Pub in Ottawa. Aussem conceded the election to Robert Hasty. (Tom Sistak)

Aussem called Hasty to congratulate him and offer his help through the transition process, and he said it was a fairly pleasant campaign.

He also said he would’ve liked to see a better voter turnout, as this election had a 21% voter turnout. He isn’t blaming his loss on that, however.

“Rob said he’d appreciate getting brought up to speed,” Aussem said. “I told him it’s a complicated job, running the city. There’s a lot of stuff with economic development and Dave Noble and I will get with him to get him up to speed.”

Aussem said he isn’t going anywhere, and he’s there to help if Hasty wants it.

The Ottawa race had tens of thousands of dollars of campaign cash pumped into it. Hasty estimated he will end up with more than $20,000 in campaign donations and Aussem had nearly $30,000 in the last quarter, with nine contributions of more than $1,000 since Jan. 1 totaling $16,000.

Aussem was elected mayor in 2019 after serving as city commissioner from 2007 through 2019, defeating Julie Johnson to succeed long-time mayor Robert Eschbach.

“I’ve been an elected official for 16 years,” Aussem said. “Over the course of time, some people are frustrated with your decisions and I’m OK with that. I’ve enjoyed serving the community and I wish the new council the best of luck.”

In 2023, the mayor’s salary was $65,499.