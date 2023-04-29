March to Believe in Ottawa draws attention to supporting victims of sexual, domestic violence

The first step to helping someone who is a victim of sexual or domestic violence is to believe them.

That point was emphasized Saturday as dozens gathered for the March to Believe event at Washington Square in Ottawa.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 About 50 people attended the March to Believe organized by Safe Journeys on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Washington Square in Ottawa. The event focused on believing victims of domestic and sexual violence. (Derek Barichello)

A number of professionals spoke Saturday, from representatives of Safe Journeys, which provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, to Ottawa Police Capt. Kyle Booras, the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office and sexual assault nurse examiners from OSF Health, among others.

“We are here to promote justice and healing, not fear and blame,” said Melissa Engel, of Safe Journeys, to about 50 people in attendance.

April is recognized nationally as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.

Women of sexual or domestic violence are often shamed or not believed when they make abuse reports, said Tonya Zaks, regional health officer for the Illinois Department of Public Health. This created a stigma for victims to come forward with abuse reports, she said.

Booras talked about how scary it can be for victims, especially children, to disclose they have been sexually assaulted. He said how an adult reacts to a child who has shared that experience is important. He said to take sexual assault reports seriously and support the victim.

Safe Journeys is a non-profit agency that provides free services to survivors of domestic and sexual violence, including emergency housing for people fleeing domestic violence, legal and medical advocacy, counseling and case management. In addition, the organization provides education on recognizing, responding to, and preventing domestic and sexual violence. The agency offices in Ottawa, Peru, Streator and Pontiac. The 24-hour support line can be reached at 815-673-1555.

Safe Journeys is an agency that help victims on where to go and what to do next.

Sexual assault nurse examiners from OSF said their services are available in Ottawa, Streator and Mendota. They have completed education and training to provide comprehensive health care to survivors of sexual assault.

The La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office also provides advocacy, resources and will seek to prosecute offenders to ensure residents’ safety.