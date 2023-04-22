The Times Area Roundup: Ottawa baseball tops Sandwich 6-3 for I8 sweep

The Ottawa baseball team scored three times in each of the first two innings in a 6-3 Interstate 8 Conference win over Sandwich on Friday to complete a sweep of the two-game series.
Rylan Dorsey doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs for Ottawa (11-8, 4-4), while Aiden Mucci added a RBI. Daniel Bruner (Win, 2 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB. 2 K), Dorsey (3 1/3 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 BB, 2 K) and Conner Price (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 K) combined efforts on the hill for the Pirates.
Chris Barbor and Braden Behringer each had two hits for Sandwich, while Austin Marks, Tyler Lissman and Chance Lange recorded RBIs. Lange (4 2/3 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 K) and Taylor Adams (Loss, 2 1/3 IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 8 BB, 2 K) pitched for the Indians (7-8, 1-6).
Somonauk 24, Earlville 5 (5 inn.): At Earlville, the Bobcats scored 10 runs in the first inning on the way to the Little Ten Conference win over the Red Raiders.
Carson Bahrey (double, four RBIs) and Noah Brandt (double, three RBIs) each had three hits for Somonauk, while Broc Slais had a single, triple and five RBIs.
Trenton Fruit (two RBIs), Ryan Browder and Trey Gauer each posted two hits for Earlville.
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 19, Fieldcrest 4 (5 inn.): At Minonk, the Knights fell in the Herat of Illinois Conference contest to the visiting Falcons.
Laten Gerdes had a home run and three RBIs for Fieldcrest (3-9, 2-4), while Koltin Kearfott had two hits and Coltin Perry an RBI single.
SOFTBALL
Seneca 10, Streator 1: At Streator, the Fighting Irish outhit the Bulldogs 13-6 in the road win.
Sam Vandevelde went 4 for 4 with a double, home run and two RBI for Seneca (13-3), while Alyssa Zellers (two triples, two RBIs) and Camryn Stecken (three RBIs) each had two hits. Tessa Krull (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) earned the victory in the circle.
Makenna Ondrey (two doubles), Lily Kupec and Emma Augustine (RBI) each had two hits for Streator (7-8).
Manteno 9, Marquette Academy 8: At Manteno, the Panthers scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to top the Crusaders.
Taylor Cuchra (double, RBI) had three hits for Marquette, while Kaylee Killelea and Eva McCallum (three RBIs) each had two hits. Lindsey Kaufmann homered and Avery Durdan doubled for the Crusaders (12-5).
Newark 17-25, IMSA 0-0: At Newark, the Norsemen rolled to a pair of Little Ten Conference wins over the Titans.
In the opener, Kate Bromeland (double, two RBIs) had three hits, with Taylor Kruser (two RBIs), Ryan Williams (double, RBI) and Peyton Wohead (double, three RBIs) all had two hits. Kruser (3 IP, 1 H, 8 K) earned the pitching win.
In the second game, Danica Peshia (double, home run, eight RBIs) had five hits, Wohead (double, four RBIs) four hits, and Kruser (double, two RBIs) and Williams (two doubles, RBI) three hits each. Dorothy Wood (4 IP, 3 H, 1 BB, 7 K) pitched the victory.
Morris 9, Sandwich 8: At Sandwich, the visitors scored the winning run in the sixth in the I-8 victory over the Indians.
Allison Olson (double, three RBIs), Johanna Freemon (two RBIs) and Alexis Sexton each had two hits for Sandwich (8-7, 2-5), while Aubrey Cyr (7 IP, 6 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 12 K) took the tough loss in the circle.
GIRLS SOCCER
Ottawa 4, Princeton 2: At Princeton, the Pirates earned the road win over the Tigresses.
Somonauk/Hinckley-Big Rock/Leland 6, Harvest Christian 4: At Hinckley, the Bobcats received four goals from Josie Rader, while Katelyn Curtis added two goals and an assist in the triumph.
TRACK AND FIELD
Ottawa boys compete at Metamora ABC meet
Ottawa’s Weston Averkamp finished first in the “A” 300 hurdles and second in the 110 hurdles to lead the Pirates. Archer Cechowicz earned a second in the “C” 110 hurdles, while Lucas Goetz in “B” and Austin Hellman in “C” finished first in the pole vault.
Newark girls shine at Titanomachy Meet
At the El Paso/Gridley Titanomachy Meet, the Newark Norsemen had only two girls competing, but they came away first and second individually in the pentathlon on Friday night.
Kiara Wesseh placed first in the 100 hurdles, 100 dash, long jump and shot put, while Addi Ness was right behind her in the 100 hurdles, 100 dash and shot put.