Lake Barrington man pleads guilty in the drug-induced homicide of his grandson in La Salle County

A 57-year-old Lake Barrington man will spend about 15 years in prison for the drug-induced homicide of his grandson.
Brian K. Mulcahy pleaded guilty Friday, admitting to the death two years ago of his 15-year-old grandson, of Marseilles.
Mulcahy supplied his grandson with alcohol, marijuana and heroin containing fentanyl, which led to his overdose, prosecutors said. He also supplied his grandson with the straw he used to inhale the heroin, prosecutors said. The teenager, only identified in court by his initials and relation to the defendant, died in his bedroom.
Mulcahy was supervising his grandchildren at a home in Marseilles when it happened, according to the state.
Mulcahy appeared in front of Judge Judge Cynthia M. Raccuglia twice on Friday. When Raccuglia asked him if he was satisfied with his lawyer Doug Kramarsic, he replied “not at all.” Raccuglia sent the defendant and his defender out of the room to work out the issue.
When Mulcahy returned to the courtroom, Raccuglia said she was told he wanted a bond reduction earlier in the year, but Mulcahy wanted it under the SAFE-T Act’s no-bond prevision. The act has been on hold since an Illinois Supreme Court order prevented the law from taking effect until challenges worked their way through the court system. That meant there would be no reason for Kramarsic to ask for a bond reduction.
La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro said the state factored in the defendant’s age and the thoughts of the victim’s family to determine the appropriate plea agreement.
“Given this type of case, we also consider whether the defendant is remorseful,” Navarro said. “I don’t think he was, which is egregious.”
Mulcahy accepted a 20-year prison sentence. He received more than a year of credit for time served in county jail with the possibility to have time awarded for good behavior.