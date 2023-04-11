Reddick Library in Ottawa unveils painting in memory of longtime board member

The Reddick Library in Ottawa will be home to a painting from artist Charles Funk, who created art depicting the Abraham Lincoln-Stephen Douglas debates featuring Bill Strong Jr., among important historic figures in the city’s history.

Board President Neil Reinhardt said Strong was an active member of the community, serving on the Reddick Public Library Board from 2007 through 2020.

Strong died in June 2020 at the age of 72.

He was an elementary school teacher and a special education coordinator, also serving on the La Salle County Board of Review and volunteering for the Dayton Bluffs project.

Bill Strong Jr. is front and center facing viewers in Charles Funk's painting created in his memory. The painting was unveiled Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Reddick Library in Ottawa. (Michael Urbanec)

“He was also a Rutland Township tax assessor,” Reinhardt said. “It was a great resource for us, as far as keeping on eye on what was going on up on Etna Road.”

Additionally, Strong was a history buff with a special interest in Civil War history, specifically Ottawa and the local area’s involvement in the war effort. He visited 49 of the nation’s 50 states.

Library Director Molly DeBernardi said the painting will be displayed in the Local History room at the library.