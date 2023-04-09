La Salle County remains at low risk for COVID-19

March 2023 was the fifth month since the pandemic started in which La Salle County reported one or less COVID-19 related deaths.

There was one COVID-related death in the entire month, according to the La Salle County Health Department. In the 37 months since the health department has been keeping records of the virus, March and July 2020 also registered one death, and April 2020 and August 2022 recorded none.

The county remains at a low risk for COVID-19, according to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

There were 80 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in La Salle County from March 31 through April 6 and 91 individuals with previously confirmed cases who were removed from quarantine in that same time period.

The La Salle County Health Department schedules all COVID-19 tests online. Access the link at https://hipaa.jotform.com/220026540796151

The health department also urges everyone 6 months and older to get vaccinated and all eligible individuals to get a bivalent booster. The La Salle County Health Department has COVID-19 vaccine available at the health department by appointment only, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Residents who still need to be vaccinated or are in need of a bivalent booster dose should visit www.lasallecounty.org, click on the COVID-19 Resource Page and then the Vaccine information icon to schedule an appointment. To search for vaccine locations available, visit https://www.vaccines.gov/