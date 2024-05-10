La Salle County tickets 61 for distracted driving

The La Salle County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday 61 citations for hands-free law violations.

The sheriff’s office also announced 17 citations for no insurance, 34 citations for expired registration, 36 citations for speeding, 12 for no seat belts and 34 for other traffic violations during April’s Distracted Driving Awareness Month enforcement campaign.

La Salle County Sheriff’s Office joined forces with the Illinois State Police, local law enforcement and highway safety partners for this enforcement effort.

The Illinois distracted driving campaign was funded with federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.