Seneca softball finishes unbeaten TCC run; local girls advance to 1A state track: The Times Thursday Roundup

Softball

Seneca 8, WFC 0: At rural Streator, the visiting Fighting Irish (28-1 overall,1 6-0 TCC) wrapped up an undefeated run through the Tri-County Conference by shutting out the Warriors (14-9 overall, 8-8 TCC) in the completion of a suspended game.

Tessa Krull (7 IP, 0 R, 6 K) pitched the five-hit shutout, supported by Alyssa Zellers’ 3 for 4, three-RBI performance with a single, double and triple as well as Camryn Stecken’s two hits and two RBIs.

Woodland-Flanagan-Cornell’s five hits were singles by five different players. Shae Simons (7 IP, 0 ER, 8 K) did not allow an earned run in the pitching defeat.

Newark 20, Aurora Christian 0: At Newark, Kodi Rizzo hit a grand slam, and Kate Bromeland hit a two-run homer in support of Rizzo, who struck out five and allowed one hit for the Norsemen (21-4) in the nonconference win.

Stephanie Snyder tagged three hits.

Somonauk/Leland 17, Indian Creek 4: At Indian Creek, the visiting Bobcats (6-12) finished the Little Ten Conference series sweep powered by two home runs apiece off the bats of Haley McCoy (four RBIs) and Kennedy Barshinger (three hits, four RBIs).

Adalyn Werner (four RBIs) added a grand slam and Kayla Anderson two RBIs in support of winning pitcher Kaydence Eade (5 IP, 3 ER, 5 K).

Girls track and field

Gochanour, Mangan advance: At the Class 1A El Paso-Gridley Sectional, Fieldcrest qualified two athletes for the IHSA State Meet.

Macy Gochanour won the 300-meter hurdles in 48.83 seconds and placed second in the 100 hurdles in 17.14. Pru Mangan placed second in the discus with a throw of 31.95 meters.

Proksa Streator’s best at Princeton: At the Class 2A Princeton Sectional, Streator did not have any competitors advance to state.

Sonia Proksa had Streator’s best finish, placing fifth in the high jump at 1.44 meters.

– Read Kevin Hieronymus’ full report on this meet at https://www.shawlocal.com/illinois-valley/.

Baseball

Streator 7, Pontiac 3 (9 inn.): At Pontiac, the visiting Bulldogs (12-16) bested their Route 23 rivals to the south in extra innings.

Landen Cook (3 1/3 IP, 0 R, 0 K) earned the pitching win, not allowing a hit in relief of starter Landon Muntz (5 2/3 IP, 3 ER, 7 K). Zander McCloskey provided two runs batted in, Muntz had two hits and an RBI, and Cole Winterrowd and Noah Camp added two hits apiece for the victors.