La Salle County Board extends Ottawa TIFs

Ottawa finally received the tax increment financing district extensions the city had asked of La Salle County.

Thursday, the La Salle County Board approved, in a series of near-unanimous votes, intergovernmental agreements with Ottawa on four TIF districts. These include the U.S. 6 East, Interstate 80 North, Ottawa Dayton Industrial and Ottawa Canal TIF districts.

“The extension of the TIFs was an important step forward regarding the future economic development of Ottawa,” Mayor Robert Hasty said in a statement. “Last Tuesday, the city placed on file the grant agreement for the Riverfront amphitheater. A portion of our expenses of not only the amphitheater but also the entire riverfront development was dependent upon funds we would receive from the Canal TIF.”

In April, the county board had tabled the TIF requests after members expressed concerns with the impact on taxpayers; but the skeptics came around. Arratta Znaniecki, R-Ottawa, said her concerns were primarily with the Canal TIF until Chairman Don Jensen negotiated some concessions such as increased rebates and administrative fees.

“I wanted more,” Znaniecki said, “but I was happy we’re negotiating extensions and not rubberstamping them.”

There remains some political sparring, however. Board member Brian Dose, D-Ottawa, voted to approve the extensions but said it should have been done sooner.

“The board chairman negotiated the TIF extensions, not in March, but in May, after the April board vote failed,” Dose said. “I would have met with board members and sought out their ideas, explained TIFs and negotiated with the City before the April vote.”

Dose is challenging Jensen in the November election for county board chairman.

“The original vote failure was due to inaction and lack of communication to board members,” Dose said. “As board chairman, I would create an Economic Development Committee to encourage and assist job creation, and lower property taxes for working families.”