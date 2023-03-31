The Times Area Roundup: Krull’s effort lift Seneca past Woodland

At Seneca, Tessa Krull spun a four-hit shutout to pace the Fighting Irish to a 2-0 win over Woodland in Tri-County Conference softball action on Thursday.
Krull struck out eight and walked three in the seven-inning effort, lifting Seneca’s record to 4-1 overall, 2-0 in the league.
Two runs in the third inning were enough, those coming on a home run by Audry McNabb and an RBI hit by Sam Vandevelde. Alyssa Zellers slammed a triple and a double, Lexie Buis had a double and a single, and Neely Hougas had a double in the win.
Cloee Johnston had two hits and Ella Derossett added a double for the Warriors in support of losing pitcher Shae Simons (2 K, 1 BB).
Marquette 11, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At June Gross Field in Ottawa, Lindsey Kaufmann and Avery Durdan both homered to pace the Crusaders to the TCC victory.
Kaufmann got the win in the circle, allowing seven hits and striking out four. Offensively, she had three hits, while Taylor Cuchra and Makayla Backos added two hits, Kealy Rick drove in three runs, and Maisy Lyons had two RBIs for Maquette (5-1, 2-0).
Newark 16, Rosary 0 (4 inn.): At Newark, Kaitlyn Schofield hurled a four-inning no hitter, striking out nine and walking one to pace the Norsemen, who posted 17 hits and scored five runs in the first, five in the second and six in the third for the victory.
Bre Dixon (3B, 3 R, 3 RBIs), Kodi Rizzo (HR, 2 R, 2 RBIs) and Schofield (3B, 2 R, 2 RBIs) all slapped three hits in the win. Taylor Kruser (3B, 3 R), Ryan Williams (2-2B, 2 R, 3 RBsI) and Kate Bromeland (2B, 2 RBIs) each chipped in two hits and Sadie Pottinger had a double and two RBIs for Newark.
Sandwich 9, Reed-Custer 0: At Braidwood, sophomore Aubrey Cyr struck out 13 without a walk in recording the shutout for the Indians (4-3).
At the plate, Alexis Sexton, Breanna Sexton (2B, 2 RBIs), Allison Olson (2 RBsI), Alexis Sinetos and Cyr (2 RBIs) all had a pair of hits for Sandwich, which jumped on top with two runs in the first inning and three in the third.
Baseball
Reed-Custer 12, Sandwich 9: At Braidwood, a five-run fifth inning for the Comets proved the difference in the win over the Indians, despite Taylor Adams posting a homer, triple and double and five RBIs.
Chris Harbor added a homer and three RBIs and Hunter Pavia and Tyler Lissman had a double each in the loss. Harbor (2.1 IP, 3 ER, 1 K, 1 BB) took the loss in relief of Adams (3.2 IP, 8 ER, 3 K, 6 BB).
Girls Soccer
Ottawa 5, Kankakee 2: At Kankakee on Wednesday, Morgan Clements and Sophia Falaney each recorded two goals and two assists to lead the Pirates (2-1) to the win over the Kays. Kindley Moor added a goal as Ottawa.
Girls track
Ottawa girls win six-team meet at home: At Ottawa’s King Field, the Ottawa Pirates posted 146.5 points to claim the home meet. Streator placed fourth with 78 points and Marquette fifth with 42. Taking firsts for the Pirates were Eva Heimsoth in the 800 (2:40.40) and Michaela Froisland in the discus (28.47m).
Streator’s Abby Pierce also captured a pair of wins, taking the 100 hurdles (17.05) and 300 hurdles (49.78), while Mina James took the long jump (4.60m) and Marissa Vickers won the triple jump (8.93m).
Boys track
Streator boys second in five-team meet at Ottawa: At King Field in Ottawa, Aneefy Ford won the 100 meters (10.95), 200 (22.49) and anchored Chance Robert, Darius White and Collin Jeffries in the first-place 400 relay (44.79) to pace the Bulldogs to 126 points, second to Sycamore’s 166. Ottawa was third with 100, with Marquette and Newark tied for fifth with 24.
Kody Danko added first places in the 800 (2:03.67) and 1,600 (4:46.31) and Manuel Nieto had one in the shot put (13.51m).
For Ottawa, Weston Averkamp claimed a first in the 300 hurdles (44.49), Michael Mills in the discus (33.73m) and Keevon Peterson took first in the triple jump (11.29).
Marquette’s Caden Eller placed first in the high jump (1.78m).