Streator library to host Zodiac scavenger hunt

Find your Zodiac sign hidden in the Streator Public Library.

The library will be hosting a Zodiac scavenger hunt the week of March 20.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, March 20, through Saturday, March 25, at the library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 20: After-school arts and crafts. Make a cool craft to take home to show off to your parents.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: STEM, return of the Ozobots.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: Lego Club – participate in a challenge to build a flower.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22: Tech Talk – a daily discussion of tech and more.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22: Storytime! Grab a seat where a story awaits.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23: Game informer. For gamers, register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24: Freeze tag. Get suited up with the library’s new gear. Registration required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: View “Chicken Run” during free family movie time.