March 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Streator library to host Zodiac scavenger hunt

Several activities planned week of March 20

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator Public Library

Find your Zodiac sign hidden in the Streator Public Library.

The library will be hosting a Zodiac scavenger hunt the week of March 20.

The following events also are scheduled Monday, March 20, through Saturday, March 25, at the library, 130 S. Park St. Call 815-672-2729 for information.

5 to 6 p.m. Monday, March 20: After-school arts and crafts. Make a cool craft to take home to show off to your parents.

4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: STEM, return of the Ozobots.

5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21: Lego Club – participate in a challenge to build a flower.

Noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 22: Tech Talk – a daily discussion of tech and more.

5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22: Storytime! Grab a seat where a story awaits.

4 to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 23: Game informer. For gamers, register at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

6 to 7 p.m. Friday, March 24: Freeze tag. Get suited up with the library’s new gear. Registration required at https://www.streatorpubliclibrary.org.

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25: View “Chicken Run” during free family movie time.