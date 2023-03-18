March 18, 2023
Shaw Local
Reddick Mansion to host spring craft party

Lori McCarter will instruct participants in making spring door, wall hanging

By Shaw Local News Network
Long-time RMA volunteer and former board member Donna Nordstrom tries her hand at painting the "Tree of Life" at a party hosted by Lori McCarter at the Reddick Mansion in 2019. McCarter is returning to host another party on April 15, 2023, where participants will make a spring door hanging. (Photo provided by Lori McAllister)

The Reddick Mansion Association in Ottawa will be hosting a craft party from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 15.

Lori McCarter, local artist and crafter, will instruct participants in the making of a lovely spring door or wall hanging. The cost is $35 and limited spaces are available. Reservations may be made by calling the Reddick Mansion at 815-433-6100 or going online at reddickmansion.org.

This event is for adults of any skill level. Everything will be provided to complete the project that evening. Participants are urged to bring a friend and their adult beverage of choice. Snacks and soda will be provided. It is recommended old clothes or a paint shirt be worn.

Lori McCarter, local artist and crafter, will instruct participants of an April 15, 2023, event at Reddick Mansion in Ottawa in the making of a lovely spring door or wall hanging. (Photo provided by Lori McAllister)

McCarter has conducted several paint or craft parties at the Reddick Mansion in the past. Her projects are on sale in her shop “Eye Candy” located in Hometown Shoppes at 16 Northpoint Dr. in Streator.

“Lori’s last party at the mansion was cancelled due to the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020,” said RMA President Lorraine McCallister. “We are excited to have her back with us again. The purpose is for all to enjoy themselves with the added bonus of taking home a lovely addition to their spring décor.”

All money raised will be used for the preservation and renovation of the Reddick Mansion, 100 W. Lafayette St. The Mansion, listed on the National Register of Historic Sites, is open for tours and has rental space available for special events.