Police blotter: March 17, 2023

Cynthia L. Cannone, 40, of Ottawa, was arrested by Ottawa police Thursday on the 1200 block of West Lafayette Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a theft charge.
A 17-year-old girl of Ottawa was cited by Ottawa police Thursday on the 1700 block of East Norris Drive on complaints of DUI, no license, no insurance, improper lane usage, failure to signal, no lights when required and consumption of alcohol by a minor. Another 17-year-old girl was cited on a complaint of consumption of alcohol by a minor.
Robert Smith, 54, turned himself into Streator police 9:55 a.m. Wednesday on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant for a violation of order of protection charge.
Mary Bray, 30, was arrested by Streator police Wednesday on the 1400 block of North Bloomington Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Lucas A. Kamoss, 25, of Earlville, was arrested by Mendota police 6:42 p.m. Wednesday at Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue on a DeKalb County failure to appear warrant on a domestic battery charge.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.