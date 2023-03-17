March 17, 2023
Ottawa Sunrise Rotary honors pair of students

Killelea, Einhaus named students of the month for March 2023

(Left to right) Ottawa High School senior Shelby Einhaus and Marquette Academy senior Kaylee Killelea were named Ottawa Sunrise Rotary's students of the month for March 2023. (Photo provided by Jane Goetz)

Ottawa Sunrise Rotary selected two seniors as students of the month for March. 

Kaylee Killelea from Marquette Academy has been active in school clubs and sports. Killelea plans on attending Illinois State University and majoring in nursing. 

Ottawa High School senior Shelby Einhaus participated in countless clubs and held leadership positions.  Einhaus credits her grandfather for instilling in her the desire to help others through volunteering. Majoring in agriculture and attending Illinois Valley Community College and then the University of Illinois will be the goal for Einhaus. 

Both students are now eligible to be awarded a scholarship from Sunrise Rotary.