Suspects apprehended after car crash, foot chase in Ottawa

Ottawa police apprehended three suspects who fled a car crash near downtown that prompted the YMCA and Marquette High School to go into lockdown.

There was, however, no active shooter at the high schools. Even before the trio were taken into custody, La Salle County State’s Attorney Joe Navarro and Ottawa police said social media reports of an armed individual in the high school were false.

Capt. Kyle Booras of the Ottawa Police Department reported at 12:54 p.m. that the two remaining suspects – one was apprehended right away – had been detained and expected the lockdowns would be lifted. Booras also said initial reports of a gun or guns recovered from the vehicle were incorrect.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Washington and La Salle streets and officers from Ottawa police, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and state police searched a four-block area for the three occupants, one of whom was quickly apprehended.

Charges may be pending with the La Salle County State’s Attorney’s Office.