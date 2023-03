The Streator Chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday for new chamber member Coty’s House.

Owner Diane Flynn offers a short-term rental property at 1305 Bilger St., which features three bedrooms, two full baths, a full finished basement with a rec room and bar, and a garden room with cable and WiFi amenities.

Coty’s House is Flynn’s family home that has recently been renovated, and its namesake is after her late mother.

Coty’s House will soon be offered on vrbo.com.