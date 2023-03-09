Baseball: Ottawa hoping 7 returning starters, solid junior class equals more victories in ‘23

The Ottawa baseball team will be looking to finish what they started in more ways than one in the 2023 season.
The Pirates started last season hot, winning 11 of its first 13 games under now second-year coach Tyler Wargo. But then faltered in the latter half of the season dropping 14 of their last 16, including eight games by three or fewer runs, with many of those games having held a lead.
“We were able to get off to a very good start last season, but then we struggled and lost a number of games that we were right there in to finish things off,” Wargo said, his club finishing 13-16 overall and 6-8 in Interstate 8 Conference play. “It was just a matter of getting a big hit here or a big pitch or defensive play there. I’m obviously hoping for another good start this season, but then hoping we can get those key plays down the stretch and be playing our best baseball come regional time.”
Ottawa’s roster this season features nine seniors, 10 juniors and a sophomore.
“We have a lot of talent on this team, but it’s finding out where everyone fits best that hopefully getting in all of these early scheduled games will help iron out a little.”— Ottawa baseball coach Tyler Wargo
“We have seven returning starters from last season and also have a junior class coming in that is really a competitive bunch,” Wargo said. “The guys returning are looking for this to be a breakout season for the program and the new guys are looking to help make that happen as well. I think they are all just ready to see what they can do and I’m excited to see that as well. I expect to compete for a conference and regional championship this season and that’s the expectation we should always have for Ottawa baseball.”
Wargo lists 12 players that he feels will see time on the mound, including seniors Rylan Dorsey (53.1 IP, 74 K, 32 BB, 2.31 ERA), Daniel Bruner, Payton Knoll (Honorable mention I-8 All-Conference), Aiden Mucci and Conner Price, juniors Alex Billings, Garrett Cupples, Cooper Knoll, Camden Loomis, Garrett Shymanski and Tate Wesbecker, as well as sophomore Julian Alexander.
“I expect Rylan to be one of our horses on the mound this year coming off a junior season where he pitched so well for us,” Wargo said. “He’s going to have a big role for us. He’s a penciled-in conference starter and then the roles of No. 2 and No. 3 are really up for grabs.
“The hope is we can get in as many games as we can before the conference season begins to see what some of these guys can do and what best roles they might be able to fill for us. I really believe we have 12 guys that when asked can provide us with a solid effort on the mound. It’s just going to be a matter who can make the most of the opportunities they are given and who can consistently show they can get batters out.”
Bruner, Payton Knoll (.322, 17 RBI) and Price return as starting outfielders, with seniors Branden Aguirre and Dillan Quatrano, as well as Cupples and classmates Jack Henson and Packston Miller, and Alexander expected to see time.
Mucci will be at third base after starting almost every game there last season. Wargo said he sees senior Kaden Haywood, or juniors Huston Hart and Turner Love along with Shymanski and Loomis at the middle infield spots. Senior Ryan Chamberlian (.289, 16 RBI), as well as Haywood, Dorsey, Cooper Knoll will man the first-base bag.
“I’ll be honest, if we started the season today, I’d be scrambling to figure out who to put where in the field and in the lineup,” Wargo said. “We have a lot of talent on this team, but it’s finding out where everyone fits best that hopefully getting in all of these early scheduled games will help iron out a little.”
Ottawa is scheduled to begin its season with road games against Dunlap on Monday and Metamora on Tuesday before home contests against Seneca on Wednesday and Plainfield Central on Friday. The Pirates will open their I-8 schedule on Monday, April 3, against Sycamore at King Field.