OSF St. Elizabeth receives an A grade from national watchdog group

OSF St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Ottawa has been named to the biannual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades for the spring of 2024 set by The Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization for patient safety.

Nearly 3,000 hospitals across the United States are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades. Widely acknowledged as one of the most prestigious distinctions a hospital can receive in the U.S., OSF St. Elizabeth received an A grade.

“Providing the highest level of care has always been our focus,” said Dawn Trompeter, president of OSF St. Elizabeth, in a news release. “Our teams are pushing higher on safety and quality standards and collaborating together to continue to keep getting these high scores. We are immensely proud of our Mission Partners and deeply honored by the ongoing recognition we receive.”

Two additional OSF facilities achieved an A grade, OSF St. James - John W. Albrecht Medical Center in Pontiac and OSF St. Anthony’s Health Center in Alton. The study only includes hospitals of a certain size and treating a minimum number of specific conditions; therefore, some OSF HealthCare facilities, such as OSF St. Paul Medical Center in Mendota and OSF St. Clare in Princeton, were excluded from the ratings.

Hospitals are assigned A, B, C, D and F letter grades based on 30 national performance measures reflecting errors, accidents, injuries and infections, as well as systems hospitals have in place to prevent harm. These measures include patient care management, medication safety, frequency of healthcare-associated infections and maternity care. The biannual report is calculated by a panel of safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see the full grade for all eligible OSF HealthCare facilities, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.