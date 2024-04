(From left) Joe Hockett, Amy Orr, Megan Ellis, Jamie Wonders, Lori Snell (Chamber Board), Janet Dodge, Melissa Givens (Chamber ambassador) Carrie Reese and Carri Alexander (Chamber ambassador) gather Thursday, April 25, 2024, at the new Thelma & Louise at Streator Eagle 6 for a ribbon cutting. (Photo provided by Courtney Levy)

Streator Eagle 6 hosted the grand opening Thursday of its private video slot gaming room, called Thelma & Louise, the next step in the evolution of Streator Eagle 6 into a total entertainment center.

Go to https://streator.eagletheater.net/calendar for more information on Streator Eagle 6, its events and its projects.