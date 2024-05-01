Marseilles ice cream shop opens for season

Johnny’s Old Fashioned Ice Cream in Marseilles opens Friday for the summer season.

The shop at 877 E. Bluff St. sells ice cream and other items. Hours are 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday.

