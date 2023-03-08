Jefferson Elementary in Ottawa names its Champions of the Charter

The following Ottawa Jefferson Elementary students were smart with their heart and went above and beyond to make their classroom a positive learning environment for everyone.

They were named the February’s Champions of the Charter.

The students are kindergartners Ruby M. and Baylee C.; first graders Leah P., Brendan G.,and Khaliah C.; second graders Jacob D., Isabelle H., Areli O. and Caleb G.; third graders Clyde W., Manny B. and Breyden O.; fourth graders Brody P., Casey C., Kendrick C. and Madalyn J.

Jefferson Elementary School in Ottawa named its February Champions of the Charter. (Photo provided by Ashley Buckingham)

