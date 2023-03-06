March 06, 2023
The Times Area Roundup: Streator’s Aneefy Ford, Kody Danko each break own school records at Cogdal Invite

Bulldogs record 7 top-10 finishes at ISU’s Horton Fieldhouse

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator Bulldogs logo

At the Cogdal Invite boys track meet in Horton Fieldhouse on the campus of Illinois State University on Saturday, Streator’s Aneefy Ford and Kody Danko each set their own school indoor records.

Ford won the 60-meter dash in a career-best time of 7.00 seconds, while also finishing third in the 200 in a time of 23.59. Danko placed third in the 800 in a record 1 minute, 59.91 seconds, and also crossed the finish line 10th (4:48.43) in the 1,600.

Also posting top-10 finishes for the Bulldogs were Manuel Nieto in the shot put (fourth, 13.42 meters), Daruis White in the high jump (seventh, 1.75 meters), as well as both Aiden Kearfott (seventh, 11.12 meters) and Sam Seaton (ninth, 11.89) in the triple jump.