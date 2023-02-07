Starved Rock Civil War Round Table to meet Feb. 15 in Ottawa

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table is scheduled to meet 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in room 420 at Ottawa High School, 211 E. Main St.

Local historian Charles Stanley will give a talk on the First Alabama Cavalry, with an Illinois twist. The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments and door prizes will be given away.

The Starved Rock Civil War Round Table met in January with a program by Dan Schott on the Battle of Sailor’s Creek. It was the battle three days before Appomattox that was the last straw for the Confederacy.