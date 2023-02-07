Quilt raffle to help launch Beckie Chismarick Community Service Award

The Streator Leading Ladies created an award in honor of Beckie Chismarick.

Beckie was a member of SLL and a past president. The award will be given to a female senior at Woodland High School who is active in her community, with a focus on leadership and community service. The plan is to award this every year in honor of Beckie, a former Woodland Key Club advisor.

The money made from this quilt raffle will seed the award.

The Marcella quilt is 94 inches-by-94 inches. It was pieced by Pam Riss in the past 12 months. Tickled Pink, a new quilt store in Pontiac, sponsored this quilt as a block of the month during 2022. The quilt was designed by Nancy Rink for Marcus Fabrics. The pattern uses the Marcella Marchives fabric collection designed by Nancy Rink. The final long-arm quilting was done by Nancy Fessel of Ransom. (Photo provided by Pam Riss)

The quilt will be on display through March at the following businesses:

Feb. 6-10: Woodland High School where Key Club members will be selling raffle tickets at basketball games

Feb. 14-18: Cinderella Beauty Salon, 321 E. Main St., No. 2

Feb. 20-24: Flowers Plus, 216 E. Main St.

Feb. 27-March 3: Shaw Appliance, 127 S. Vermillion St.

March 6-10: Carbo’s, 402 E. Main St.

March 13-17: Charlie Lou’s Boutique, 317 E. Main St.

March 20-24: TBA

March 27-April 1: Ace Hardware, 404-408 E. Main St.

The winning ticket will be drawn April 1.

Raffle tickets will be available at these locations as well as from members of Streator Leading Ladies. For further information 815-673-1389 or 815-257-1389.