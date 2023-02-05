Livingston County board member chosen as Illinois state rep for 106th District

Livingston County Board member Jason Bunting was selected Saturday to represent the 106th Illinois House District.

The district covers parts of La Salle, Livingston, Ford, Grundy, Iroquois, McLean, and Will counties, including Streator, Ransom and portions of Marseilles and Seneca.

Bunting will succeed Tom Bennett, who was recently appointed to the Illinois State Senate to replace Jason Barickman.

“I am honored to serve as the state representative for the 106th District,” Bunting said. “As farmers and small business owners, my family has seen firsthand how bad policies from Springfield have hurt the business climate in Illinois and have driven families and job creators away. I promise to work tirelessly to bring the conservative values of the residents of this district to Springfield.”

A Livingston County Board member, Bunting served previously in elected office as highway commissioner of Broughton Township. Until 2023, Bunting served as president of the Livingston County Farm Bureau and is a director for the Illinois Corn Growers’ Association.

He received his associates degree from Joliet Junior College and is a graduate of Dwight High School. Jason lives in Emington with his wife, Tasha, and their three children.

Bunting will serve a two-year term.

The committee of Republican leaders from the 106th district who selected Bunting included Jeff Orr (Ford), Eric Werden (Grundy), Lyle Behrends (Iroquois), Larry Smith (La Salle), Dave Rice (Livingston), Dennis Grundler (McLean) and Tim Ozinga (Will).