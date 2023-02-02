OSF Center for Health-Streator physical therapist receives Sunflower Award

OSF HealthCare Multispecialty Services announced Kelly Anderson, a physical therapist at the OSF Center for Health-Streator, was recently presented with a Sunflower Award.

“The Sunflower Award recognizes care team members outside of nursing for the extraordinary care they provide to those we serve, and Kelly is quite deserving,” said Jennifer Currier, director of Rehabilitation Service for OSF HealthCare Western Region.

Julie Pollett, a physical therapy patient, nominated Anderson. The nomination explained Pollet started physical therapy after a knee injury that eventually required surgery.

“I started to get stronger, but my balance and gait were off,” Pollet said. “She wanted me to see my family doctor thinking I possibly had a Functional Neurological Disorder. I was sent to a neurologist, and sure enough, I was diagnosed with FND. Kelly spotted the signs. She pushed me, and I am glad because she always believed in me and knew I could do it. Those extra pushes made me stronger and taught me not to quit.”

Anderson, who has been with OSF HealthCare for five years, shared Pollet’s story at the FND conference in Boston, Mass.

“I felt honored, and she did a great job stating what FND is and how to help patients by using different therapies,” Pollet said.

OSF HealthCare encourages patients, family members and staff to recognize caregivers who have provided exceptional care and service by nominating them for an award to honor their dedication. For more information about the DAISY and Sunflower Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org/gratefulpatient/