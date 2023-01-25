Police blotter: January 25, 2023

Albert J. Harris, 42, of Mendota, was picked up on two failure-to-appear warrants, both for driving while suspended, from Grundy and Livingston counties, at 9 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth Avenue and Eighth Street, Mendota police said.
Queshawn Sibley, 23, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended Tuesday in the 700 block of East Etna Road, Ottawa police said.
Jeffrey P. Niemann, 27, of Ottawa, was picked up on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear (theft) Tuesday in the 100 block of Lincoln Place, Ottawa police said.
