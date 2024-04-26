Poco a Poco event raises $1,400 for Summer Music Fest

Poca a Poco has announced that its has raised $1,400 with its second annual Sampler Event, held on Saturday, April 13 at Park Presbyterian Church in Streator. (Derek Barichello - dbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Those funds will make it possible for it to host its flagship program, Summer Music Fest, consisting of free community music events and provide training programs for young musicians. This year’s fest will be held on June 8-15 in Streator.

The non-profit organization holds just two fundraisers per year, the Sampler Event in the spring and the virtual Christmas telegrams in winter. Additional funding is provided through grants and donations.