Ottawa police arrest man allegedly in the midst of scam

The Ottawa Police Department arrested a 22-year-old man Tuesday morning, after an Ottawa resident said they might be the victim of a phone scam, police said.

The Ottawa resident, who contacted police about 7:38 a.m. Tuesday, told police they were instructed by the caller to withdraw a large amount of currency in order to avoid legal trouble, police said in a news release Wednesday.

The caller claimed to be a member of law enforcement and told the Ottawa resident to put the currency in a certain type of package and place the package in a predetermined location near their residence.

Ottawa police officers and detectives began conducting surveillance at and near the home.

About 11:24 a.m., Shrimad G. Patel, 22, of Roselle, arrived at the residence to collect the currency, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

Patel was subsequently charged with attempted theft by deception of more than $5,000 where the victim was 60 years of age or older, a Class 3 felony. He was released with a notice to appear in court.

The incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa Police Department.

The Ottawa Police Department reminded residents that they will never be called by legitimate members of law enforcement to obtain personal banking information or instructed to leave currency at a location to be picked up.