Grab some coffee and volunteer for La Salle County CASA

La Salle County CASA, short for Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children, is hosting Coffee with CASA from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, at Jeremiah Joe, 807 La Salle St. in Ottawa with the hope of attracting volunteers.

CASA will buy coffee and answer questions about what it means to volunteer with CASA, which aids children in difficult situations navigate the court system.

La Salle County CASA is a non-profit organization that helps children in abuse situations feel comfortable participating in an investigation, while also training community volunteers who protect the child’s right to a safe and permanent homes.

Questions potential volunteers may have include inquiries about the time commitment, the difference between being a CASA volunteer and a foster parent, qualifications and the difference advocacy can make in a child’s life.

Those interested can stop at Jeremiah Joe any time between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. CASA will also be in Streator from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at More on Main, 317 E. Main St.

A virtual session is also available, with the information for that being available on the La Salle County CASA Facebook page.