Assault suspect shot by Streator police officer held on $50,000 bond

A Streator man shot twice after allegedly wielding a knife at a Streator police officer was ordered held in La Salle County Jail on $50,000 bond.
Jacob R. Thompson, 31, of Streator, made his first appearance Wednesday morning in La Salle County Circuit Court. He was released from a Peoria hospital Tuesday after being treated for gunshot injuries sustained Monday at Central Park in Streator, across from the vacant Sherman School.
Thompson is charged with aggravated assault to a police officer, a Class 4 felony carrying one to three years in prison.
Chief Judge H. Chris Ryan Jr. approved Thompson’s request for the services of the public defender and gave him a Feb. 9 court date for appearance with counsel.
Thompson was shot in the right hip and below the right armpit after allegedly charging a Streator police officers while armed with a knife late Monday morning in the park located across the street from the vacant Sherman School. A knife was recovered at the scene.
Streator Police Chief John Franklin said previously Thompson charged at the officer with the knife and pinned the officer against his police-issue pickup, forcing the officer to shoot in self-defense. Several witnesses corroborated that account, the chief said.
The officer was unharmed but taken to OSF Center for Health-Streator as a precaution.
State police said in a press release that additional information is sought. Anyone with information can remain anonymous but is asked to call 815-632-4075 or email ISP.CrimeTips@illinois.gov.