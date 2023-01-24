The Times Area Roundup: Fieldcrest girls seal HOIC Small School title

At Minonk on Monday, the Fieldcrest girls basketball team moved to 21-3 on the season and clinched the Heart of Illinois Conference Small School Division championship with a 5-0 mark by defeating Fisher 58-25.
The Knights, who put a competitive game away with a 25-7 third quarter, saw Carolyn Megow account for 14 points and 10 rebounds, Haley Carver 14 points, Ashlyn May 12 points and Kaitlin White 11 for the balanced Knights.
Wilmington 52, Streator 39: At Wilmington, Streator held a 27-22 halftime lead but fell behind in the third quarter in the Illinois Central Eight Conference loss to the Wildcats.
Cailey Gwaltney netted 13 points, while Ellie Isermann and Ava Gwaltney each chipped in six points for the Bulldogs (3-21, 0-10 ICE).
Ottawa 47, Rochelle 16: At Rochelle, the Pirates captured the Interstate 8 Conference road victory.
Earlville 42, Yorkville Christian 19: At Earlville, Madyson Olson had 25 points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals to lead the Red Raiders (11-13) to the win.
Also for Earlville, Nevaeh Sansone added 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Lexie Campbell had 17 rebounds and three assists.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Genoa-Kingston 57, Somonauk 54: At Genoa, Colton Eade scored 25 points and Carson Bahrey added 12, but the Bobcats dropped a tough nonconference decision.
JV/sophomore girls basketball
Seneca 33, Marquette 21: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, Seneca jumped to a 10-5 first-quarter lead, then secured the win with a 9-7 second half. Audry McNabb led the Irish with 10 points, while Lauryn Barla added eight and Tessa Krull seven. Chloe Larson topped all scorers with 18 for the Crusaders.
Wilmington 28, Streator 11: Ava Gwaltney and Leah Krohe each tossed in four points and Maiya Lansford three for the Bullpups in the loss.