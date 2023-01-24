Ruse burglaries reported in Peru

Peru police are warning residents to be on guard against thieves posing as workers from the city water department.

Two such incidents are under investigation. The first was reported at 1:19 p.m. Tuesday in the 2500 block of Rock Street. There, police said, a Hispanic man went to a local residence, claimed to be from the water department and working on a water leak at the neighbors.

The Hispanic man requested access to the basement where he attempted to distract the owner. While they were in the basement, another man entered the residence. When the man entered the residence, the homeowner came up the stairs due to hearing him and caused both of the men to leave.

Two men and a woman left the area in a newer model white SUV.

In a second incident, reported at 3:06 p.m. at Baker Park Avenue, a group of imposters again attempted entry claiming to be workers from the water department.

Residents are reminded that city of Peru employees always will arrive in a city truck with the city logo on the side. The employee also will have a city identification with their picture and name.

When there is a water leak in the city of Peru, the water also is turned off at the curb by the water department. The only time workers would need to enter into a resident’s basement is by a scheduled appointment by the resident.

Anyone with information or with video surveillance, including door bell video, on these attempted ruse burglaries is asked to call Peru police at 815-223-2151, ext 0.