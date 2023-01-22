The Times Area Roundup: Four local Competitive Dance teams advance to state

A total of four teams advanced out of the IHSA Competitive Dance Sectional at Washington High School on Saturday, with Morris claiming the top spot among Class 1A participants.
Morris finished with a score of 89.87 to slip past second-place Streator and its 81.90. Fieldcrest was fourth in the 1A field with a 79.87 score.
Advancing in the Class 2A field was Ottawa, which posted a score of 79.33 to claim the sixth and final advancing spot. LaSalle-Peru did not advance, its 69.00 placing it 14th.
All four teams advance to the state finals, held next Friday and Saturday at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
Boys basketball
Marquette78, Somonauk 47: At Somonauk, the Crusaders exploded for 31 points in the third quarter to turn a six-point game into a rout.
Tommy Durdan accounted for 18 points, Krew Bond scored 10, Charlie Mullen had nine, Griffin Walker added eight, and Logan Nelson and Taylor Waldron scored seven each for the Cru, which takes a 16-5 mark into Monday’s Tri-County Conference Tournament opener against Woodland in Granville.
For the Bobcats, Carson Bahrey and Coleton Eade each fired in 15 points.
Streator 75, Rochelle 69: At Rochelle, the Bulldogs rallied from 22 points down in the first half to claim the Interstate Eight Conference win on the road.
Christian Benning tossed in 26 points, Landon Muntz had 12, Logan Aukland added 11, and Noah Lukach scored nine for Streator (12-9).
Girls basketball
Marquette 54, Henry-Senachwine 31: At Henry, Lilly Craig posted 25 points, 10 rebounds and five steals to lead the Crusaders to the Tri-County Conference road victory. Eva McCallum added nine points and five rebounds, and Avery Durdan scored eight points for the Cru.
Fieldcrest 56, Eureka 48: In the third-place game at the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament at the Shirk Center in Bloomington, the Knights raced to an 11-2 lead in the first quarter, then held on to win their 20th game of the season for the fourth year in a row, and make it five victories in their last six games.
Leading Fieldcrest (20-3) were Ashlyn May with 17 points, Carolyn Megow with 14, Macy Gochanour with 12, and Kaitlin White with 10.
Sandwich 46, Plano 33: At Plano, the Indians grabbed a lead late and held on for the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Wrestling
Streator medals 3 times at ICE Meet: At the Illinois Central Eight Conference dual team meet Saturday, the Streator Bulldogs brought home three medals. Taking third-place medals with 2-1 records were Nick Pollet at 106 and Jesus Martinez at 120, as well as Steve Goplin, who went 1-1 at 160. Aydan Radke placed fourth at 220.