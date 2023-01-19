Streator Chamber names Theresa Solon-State Farm December 2022 business of the month

Theresa Solon-State Farm was selected as the Streator Area Chamber’s December 2022 business of the month.

Theresa Solon-State Farm’s business at 1801 N. Bloomington St. goes beyond its services.

During the inclement weather just before the holidays, they provided free Dunkin Donuts for all on-duty plow drivers, city workers, linemen, EMTs, police officers and firefighters.

They also sponsored free holiday films shown at fellow Chamber member Streator Eagle 6.

They made monetary donations to local organizations for Good Neighbor Day.

They purchased fire prevention materials for students in the Little Steps program at the Streator Family YMCA.

To learn more about all of the services Theresa Solon-State Farm has to offer, contact their office at 815-672-2602.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.