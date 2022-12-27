Precision K-9 Training in Ottawa receives $13,000 grant from First Federal Savings Bank, FHLB Chicago

First Federal Savings Bank and FHLB Chicago awarded $13,000 in Partnership Grant Program funds to Precision K-9 Training of Ottawa, during a ceremonial check presentation Dec. 21, at the corporate headquarters at First Federal Savings Bank.

Precision K-9 Training offers dog training and education in Ottawa and surrounding cities, as well as neighboring states.

“Our customers are pet dog owners seeking guidance and direction on what is best for their dog, so they can have a sound relationship,” said President Bob Burkhead. “We will use the grant funds to support our employees with advanced training in our industry as well as making much needed improvements to our facility.”

Community First Accelerate Grants for Small Business assist the growth and development of small businesses. Precision K-9 was one of 32 small businesses selected from more than 160 applicants.

Established in 1889, First Federal Savings Bank has been serving the needs of its customers for more than 130 years. First Federal Savings Bank is a mutually-owned bank with 12 locations. First Federal Savings Bank is a full-service bank. Services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, commercial and business banking, specialized lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing and correspondent banking. It is a member of the FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.