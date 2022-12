Ottawa firefighters activated the second alarm of the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System for a structure fire after 1 a.m. Tuesday at an apartment on the 2100 block of Somerset Drive.

Activating MABAS allows neighboring firefighters to assist in the response. Grand Ridge firefighters were requested to assist with the fire call.

This is the third structure fire reported in Ottawa since Dec. 23.

