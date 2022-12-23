Streator High School honors students of the month for December 2022

Streator High School honored its students of the month for December 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. They are (left to right) Iris England (English/Foreign Language Department); Jade Williams (Career and Technical Ed Department); Jotie Sliker (Math Department); McKenzie Bruce (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Danielle Giacinto (Science Department). Not pictured: Paulina Martinez (English/Foreighn Language Department); Garritt Benstine (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Illiana Gomez (Guided Program for Success Department); Kevin Rodriguez (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department) and Kirra Quick (Student Services Department). (Photo provided by Rob Tyne)