Streator High School honors students of the month for December 2022

Streator High School named its December 2022 students of the month at Tuesday’s school board meeting.
They are Iris England (English/Foreign Language Department); Jade Williams (Career and Technical Ed Department); Jotie Sliker (Math Department); McKenzie Bruce (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Danielle Giacinto (Science Department); Paulina Martinez (English/Foreighn Language Department); Garritt Benstine (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Illiana Gomez (Guided Program for Success Department); Kevin Rodriguez (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department) and Kirra Quick (Student Services Department)