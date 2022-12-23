December 23, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribeElectionPrep SportsBearsObituariesOnline NewspaperStarved Rock CountryLocal Events

Streator High School honors students of the month for December 2022

10 students honored

By Shaw Local News Network
Streator High School honored its students of the month for December 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. They are (left to right) Iris England (English/Foreign Language Department); Jade Williams (Career and Technical Ed Department); Jotie Sliker (Math Department); McKenzie Bruce (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Danielle Giacinto (Science Department). Not pictured: Paulina Martinez (English/Foreighn Language Department); Garritt Benstine (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Illiana Gomez (Guided Program for Success Department); Kevin Rodriguez (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department) and Kirra Quick (Student Services Department).

Streator High School honored its students of the month for December 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. They are (left to right) Iris England (English/Foreign Language Department); Jade Williams (Career and Technical Ed Department); Jotie Sliker (Math Department); McKenzie Bruce (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Danielle Giacinto (Science Department). Not pictured: Paulina Martinez (English/Foreighn Language Department); Garritt Benstine (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Illiana Gomez (Guided Program for Success Department); Kevin Rodriguez (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department) and Kirra Quick (Student Services Department). (Photo provided by Rob Tyne)

Streator High School named its December 2022 students of the month at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

They are Iris England (English/Foreign Language Department); Jade Williams (Career and Technical Ed Department); Jotie Sliker (Math Department); McKenzie Bruce (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department) and Danielle Giacinto (Science Department); Paulina Martinez (English/Foreighn Language Department); Garritt Benstine (Fine Arts/Social Studies Department); Illiana Gomez (Guided Program for Success Department); Kevin Rodriguez (Health & Fitness/P.E./Drivers Ed Department) and Kirra Quick (Student Services Department)