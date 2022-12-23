Seneca High School names November 2022 students of the month

The following students were selected by the Seneca High School teachers and staff as the November 2022 students of the month.

Maggie McDonald, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

November 2022 Student of the Month, Maggie McDonald: She is the daughter of Carrie and Mark McDonald, of Seneca. She plans to attend Illinois Valley Community College or Illinois State University to study early childhood and elementary education. She is in choir, chamber choir, ACES, FCCLA, CIA, Student Council/Class Officers, National Honor Society, Student Ambassadors, Young Philanthropy, Drama Club, TRUST, and she works in the preschool after school program at Seneca High School.

Faith Baker, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

November 2022 Role Model of the Month, Faith Baker: She is the daughter of Deb and Bryan Baker, of Verona. She plans to attend college and study physical therapy. She is active in basketball, volleyball, track, ACES, FCA, FFA Trust and Spanish Club.

Emmett Liberg, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

November 2022 Irish Pride Student of the Month, Emmett Liberg: He is the son of Kelsi and Steve Liberg, of Marseilles. He plans to work for his father’s company Prairie State Water Systems, where he will work on water systems and drill water wells. He is active in the Technology Student Association and the FFA.

Addysen Applebee, Seneca High School (Photo provided by Nikki Bricco)

November 2022 Rookie of the Month, Addysen Applebee: She is the daughter of Jim and Alyce Applebee, of Seneca. She plans to attend either Harvard or Brown University. She is considering a career in writing or editing. She is active in the JV Scholastic Bowl team, FCCLA, CIA and the FFA.