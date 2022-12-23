No injuries reported in rural Grand Ridge fire

No injuries were reported following a two-story house fire on East 24th Road, east of Grand Ridge, but the damage displaced its residents.

Grand Ridge firefighters were called after 10:30 p.m. and contained the fire to the kitchen, controlling it in about a half hour. The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental in nature, said Fire Chief Tim Geiger.

Wallace, Marseilles, Streator and Seneca firefighters assisted with the response, with Streator firefighters manning Grand Ridge’s station. The sub-zero temperatures caused issues with equipment freezing, Geiger said.