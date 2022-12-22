Cancellations and closures for La Salle, Bureau, Putnam counties

Forecasters and police are urging caution Thursday as the Illinois Valley braces for a one-two punch of blowing snow and subzero temperatures.

Most of Northern Illinois was placed under a winter storm warning from 9 a.m. Thursday and to 6 a.m. Saturday.

The National Weather Service warned of “snow and blowing snow producing intermittent white-out conditions” and 2 to 5 inches of accumulation through Thursday night.

The accumulation could vary, however, due to heavy gusts up to 50 mph that could produce blizzard-like conditions. Base temperatures will hit zero by 6 p.m. and then fall below zero thereafter. The gusts could lower the wind-chill factor to minus-25 degrees.

La Salle County Sheriff Adam Diss urged motorists to exercise caution on the roadways, noting that conditions were deteriorating on rural routes as of midday Thursday.

“We’re presently dealing with some weather-related crashes,” Diss said, “but we are not currently planning to close the county offices. We will reevaluated Friday.”

St. Margaret’s Health said the cafeteria at the Peru hospital will be available as a warming center from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily, through the holidays.

The following list of closures will be updated:

Hennepin

The Putnam County Courthouse will close at 2 p.m. Thursday and will remain closed through Monday, Dec. 26, reopening Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Ottawa

Reddick Library will close at 5 p.m. Thursday and be closed all day Friday. The library will reopen Monday, Dec. 26.

Peru

Peru City Hall will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Peru Public Library is closing at noon Thursday. Normal operations will be back beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27.

Regional

Prairie State Legal Services will be available virtually but will close offices across Northern Illinois.

All Secretary of State offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed at 1 p.m. Thursday and reopen Tuesday, Dec. 27.

All Putnam County Library locations will be closed at noon Thursday. The locations will likely also be closed on Friday.