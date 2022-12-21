Smoke alarm alerts Streator resident of fire

A smoke alarm installed as part of the Streator Fire Safety Initiative is credited with alerting a Streator resident early Wednesday of a fire.

The resident was sleeping and alerted to the smoke, allowing them to escape. They were treated and released by two Streator fire paramedics, according to a press release issued by the Streator Fire Department. No other injuries were reported.

Streator firefighters responded 4:42 a.m. Wednesday to the report of smoke at 401 Oakley Ave. The resident called 911 after escaping the home.

Firefighters brought the fire under control in just more than 30 minutes. During the fire attack, several firefighters worked to preserve and salvage valuables in the home. Firefighters remained on scene until 7:59 a.m. to ensure the fire was extinguished, salvage valuables and investigate the cause of the fire. In total, 10 Streator firefighters responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined but not suspicious. The home is considered a total loss with heavy fire damage throughout. There were no other buildings exposed to the fire.

The smoke alarm was installed by the Streator Fire Department and provided by the American Red Cross during the Streator Fire Safety Initiative.

“This is more proof that smoke alarms save lives,” said the Streator Fire Department in its press release. “Please ensure that your home has smoke alarms and they are operational.”

If you have any questions about installation of smoke alarms, call the fire department at 815-672-2266 for more information.

Firefighters were assisted by Vermilion Valley Dispatch, the Streator Police Department, Streator Public Work, ComEd, Nicor and Illinois American Water.