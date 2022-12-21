Illinois Valley residents prepare for blizzard

With a winter storm watch in effect across the Illinois Valley from Thursday morning to Friday night, La Salle County Highway Department Maintenance Supervisor Brian Connell said road crews will be ready to clear highways through Christmas Eve.

Connell said the trucks are maintained and ready to hit the roadways as soon as they are needed.

While the Illinois Department of Transportation is responsible for clearing state highways and interstates, the highway department will take care of clearing the county’s 363.46 miles of highways until about 6 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Connell expects motorists will be out Saturday looking to make their holiday travels.

The National Weather Service believes snowfall could begin Thursday and heavy winds with gusts as high as 55 mph will blow what figures to be white powdery flakes around beginning into Thursday afternoon through Saturday morning, making visibility zero in some instances, said Meteorologist Kevin Doom. Conditions will rapidly deteriorate beginning Thursday afternoon.

Illinois Department of Transportation trucks will be active Thursday through Saturday during what's predicted to be a winter storm with treacherous winds and below zero temperatures. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Doom is warning motorists not to be fooled if snow predictions are downgraded to 2 to 3 inches in some areas.

“The biggest concern with this storm is the blowing snow, making visibility zero, and the dangerously cold temperatures,” Doom said.

Wind chills are expected to get to 25 below zero, perhaps 35 below zero in the evening and morning hours of the storm.

While the watch covers Thursday through Saturday morning, Doom said travel conditions still could be treacherous into Saturday, making holiday travel difficult.

If the weather shows some relief Saturday morning, Connell said county crews will be out clearing the way.

“We’re ready to go as we’re needed,” he said.

While plow crews are expected to be busy throughout the storm, they admit they can only do so much with blowing snow, because the snow may drift up shortly after the plow passes.

Connell is asking motorists who are traveling to be aware of snow crews, yield to them and give them space.

“We ask that you don’t travel, but we know it’s Christmas, so there will be people out, try to keep it at a minimum,” he said. “If you see the snow trucks, move over, get out of their way and let them do their job.”

With heavy winds, power outages are a concern, Doom said. He also said anyone going outdoors to shovel or work should be careful of frostbite. Wind chills are expected to dip below 0.

Jeff Senica of Senica Interstate Towing LLC had told the NewsTribune prior to a recent cold snap wearing layers is the key to staying warm while working outdoors. He starts with a base of insulated underwear, wearing regular jeans and a sweatshirt over them, as well as a thick pair of socks.

“You have to keep them dry,” he warned.

Senica also wears a gaiter face mask around his neck to keep his face from being exposed to the elements. Experts advise covering your head – as much as 50% of body heat is lost through the head. Experts also advise covering your mouth with a scarf to protect the lungs from directly inhaling extremely cold air.

Although they are expensive items, insulated Carhartt overalls and a pair of Muck waterproof boots are absolute necessities and worth every penny, he said.

Winter road conditions can be found for La Salle County highways at www.lasallecountyhighway.org.

IDOT will have GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions.